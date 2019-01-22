Burlington teen charged with murder after stabbing death of 23-year-old

One person has been charged with Second-Degree Murder after the stabbing death of a 23-year-old woman.

According to Burlington Police, Kaylee Wilson, 18, stabbed the woman in the 1300 block of South Garfield Street. The victim was taken to the hospital where she died.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Wilson is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond pending a court appearance.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is assisting the Burlington Police Department in the investigation.

