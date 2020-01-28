Burlington woman, Peoria man arrested in largest single meth bust in Arizona DPS history

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety announced a traffic stop Friday, January 24 led to a 362 pound methamphetamine bust and two arrests.

According to DPS officials, the estimated street value is approximately $4.1 million, the largest single meth seizure in Arizona DPS history.

Officials said an Arizona DPS trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 15 in Mohave County and requested backup from a Mohave County Sheriff's Office Deputy.

Officials with the DPS said a 'cause was developed' and a search of the vehicle resulted in officers finding the 362 pounds of meth.

DPS officials have identified the two people arrested as Julie Jeannie Mason, 52 of Burlington, Iowa and Maurius Montez Mason, 38, of Peoria, Ill.

According to DPS, the two are husband and wife.

Officials said both individuals were arrested for possession of a dangerous drug and transportation of a dangerous drug.

Both suspects were booked into Mesquite, Nevada Police Detention, according to DPS officials.

