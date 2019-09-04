Burlington woman arrested, facing felony drug charges

A Burlington woman is facing felony drug charges after police executed a search warrant at her home on Wednesday.

Burlington police say the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force arrested 42-year-old Monica Woodsmall on multiple felony charges after executing a search warrant at her home on Griswold Street. The Burlington Police Department, the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office and the Henry County Sheriff's Office helped with the arrest.

Woodsmall is charged with three counts of Delivery of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine over 5 grams With Intent to Deliver, Drug Tax Stamp Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Heroin), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Maintaining a Drug House.