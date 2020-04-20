Burlington woman dies after kitchen fire in her home

A Burlington woman has died after being found unconscious inside her home Friday during a kitchen fire.

The Burlington Fire Department says firefighters responded Friday, April 17, 2020 around 6:25 p.m. While conducting a search of the house, they found 65-year-old Patricia Gray. She was treated and taken to a local hospital and later transferred to University Hospitals in Iowa City. She died April 18 from smoke inhalation.

Fire investigators say while they know it started in the kitchen, the cause of the fire is undetermined, but it is not considered suspicious. The house did have working smoke alarms.

Three dogs also perished as a result of the fire.