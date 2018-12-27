Burlington woman flown to Iowa City following two-vehicle crash in Des Moines County

A Burlington woman was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Des Moines County on Wednesday.

Officials say they were called to Highway 61, north of Flint Bottom Road for a two-vehicle crash. Officials say an initial investigation showed a pickup truck driven by 70-year-old Delores Burgus, of Burlington, was heading northbound when Burgus crossed the center line and hit 32-year-old Derrick Moore, of Walcott. Officials say Moore was heading southbound and was in a box truck.

Officials say drivers rushed to the accident to help Burgus who was trapped in her vehicle until she was freed by the Burlington Fire Department.

Burgus was taken to the University of Iowa hospital by helicopter for injuries from the accident.

Moore was treated at the scene and was released.

The Burlington Police Department, West Burlington Police Department and Medforce assisted in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.