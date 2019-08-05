Open burn ban in place for several villages in Rock Island County due to drought

As of Monday, there is an open burn ban in place for several villages in Rock Island County due to extreme drought.

An open burn ban is in place for several villages in Rock Island County. (MGN)

The ban is in place for the following fire protection districts: Hillsdale, Port Byron/Rapids City and Cordova.

All open burning except grills and small fire pits is included in the ban.

Officials say the north end of Rock Island County is facing extreme drought conditions, and this ban is in place until further notice.

