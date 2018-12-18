Burn tower allows Davenport fire recruits to experience realistic scenarios

The Davenport Fire Department has a new crop of firefighters. The recruits just officially started on shift. But, before entering the rotation, they participated in live burn training at the Mark Frese Fire Training Center.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Davenport, the recruits performed tasks related to responding to a fire. The city says all firefighters are trained to a minimum level during the recruit academy. That includes Firefighter I and II, and Hazardous Material Operations.

It may not be as demanding as an actual fire, but live fire evolutions are a mandatory part of the curriculum. A burn building provides an opportunity for recruits to develop basic skills under “live fire” conditions. According to the Facebook post, the burn tower allows the department to control conditions for safe and consistent training.

The new firefighters also practiced tasks like: incident assessment, unfurling hose, carrying hose and preparing to enter the fire zone.

