Bus falls into sinkhole on road in China; 10 dead or missing

Authorities say a bus plunged into a sinkhole on a city street in northwestern China, killing at least six people and leaving four missing.

A giant sinkhole in China swallowed a bus, killing at least six people. (Source: CCTV via CNN)

Some 1,000 emergency workers and 30 vehicles were sent to the site in the hilly city of Xining on the Tibetan Plateau.

Footage apparently shot by security cameras showed the truck settling into the hole while people nearby scrambled for safety.

In other footage, workers using backhoes, dump trucks and other equipment excavated earth around the collapse.

The expedited building of roads and other infrastructure to keep China’s economy strong has often led to corner-cutting on safety.

