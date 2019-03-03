Bus transporting Monmouth College students slides into ditch

According to the Assistant Director of Leadership from Monmouth College, no students were injured when a bus transporting them swerved and slid into a ditch near Farmersville, Illinois.

Jacob McLean tells TV6 the students were traveling to Memphis to do volunteer work. While traveling on Highway 34 around 9:45 Sunday morning, the bus attempted to avoid two separate accidents involving semi-trucks, but the bus slid into the ditch. McLean tells TV6 blowing snow across the highway was a factor.

After the Illinois State Trooper arrived to assist in the accidents, another car hit the trooper's vehicle.

A Monmouth College Student was able to give first aid to the trooper, and the two people in the other vehicle. The extent of their injuries is unknown, but an ambulance was called to the scene.

About an hour later, the students were back on the bus and continued their travels to Memphis.