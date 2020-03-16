Business U.S. 61/Iowa 461 Bridge over Iowa 22 in Davenport to close April 1 for replacement

Work will resume at 6 a.m. April 1, weather permitting, to replace the Business U.S. 61/Iowa 461 bridge over Iowa 22.

A detour around the work zone will be in place for Business U.S. 61/Iowa 461 during this project, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Davenport construction office.

Traffic will be detoured to Interstate 280 and Iowa 22. Iowa 22 will have opposing traffic with an 11-foot lane-width in each direction. Motorists are encouraged to follow the marked detour or take an alternate route.

IDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.

As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.