Business in West Davenport protect the community from flooding

Chest high water stands and flows from a stretch of 61 where you previously you weren't able to see the river. And locals say it came up in a few days, and that just last week this stretch of West River drive had cars on the road.

Dave Cozad, Owner of D&R Auto Sales says his dad originally owned the property on river drive. And that he has seen both major floods hit west Davenport. But that "this is the worst one."

Cozad and other business owners in the area say this year they were better prepared. "We bought about $7,000 worth of blocks and the neighbors went together and bought 'em and that really helped," says Cozad.

And while the blocks are holding back most of the water, there's still room for concern. "You can't seal it up completely, we have seepage and they got pumps running 24 hours a day," says Cozad.

Residents and business owners say the city of Davenport has provided the sand and the bags necessary needed to sandbag the wall. And that community members, volunteers, and business owners came together to actually build the barrier. They also paid for the cement blocks needed. And together they have to continuously check to make sure it's not leaking. The city supplies diesel but on average, but not all pumps run on diesel. So collectively, the community spends $300 to $500 a day on gasoline just to make sure the pumps are still running. They say years of practice have helped them figure out how to construct the barrier, which includes a berm made of clay against a fence.

Jeffrey Jump's mother owns several properties on this stretch of River drive across the entrance from Credit Island. "We've been reinforcing it the last couple days, yesterday we had a scare and we almost had a breach in our dike, and we reinforced with it D&R's big blocks here. And we have volunteers helping with sandbags to keep it reinforced," says Jump.

Jumps says that seven to 12 people have been steadily committed to keeping the barrier intact. And that at any given time there are approximately 25-50 volunteers helping to fill sandbags.

But business owners here don't refer to this as a community effort. Cozad says they're family.

