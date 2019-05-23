The Mississippi River will rise once again, and business owners are ready

The Mississippi River is expected to rise, once again. While residents and business owners on both sides of the river are prepared, they say they're not as worried as before.

The Mississippi River is expected to rise to between 18 and 22 feet, which is major flood stage. Because of that, Davenport is putting up HESCO barriers all over again. This time, with two layers to hopefully prevent flood waters from breaching Downtown Davenport a second time.

"I understand things happen and things break but all you can do is learn from it and try it again" said Nathan Sobotka, an owner at Front Street Brewery.

The last barrier was up for weeks, and businesses hope the new wall will protect them and their stores this time.

Jjoseph Gauthier, Resident teacher at Lamrim Kadampa Buddhist Center was also greatly affected by the flooding, since the center is on 2nd Street. "Hopefully that thing is going to hold. But if it's 5 days or a week or two weeks, it held before. So if all the factors are the same, it should hold this time."

The barriers and flooding have even gotten to be a part of everyday life for residents and business owners.

"You almost got used to the barrier being up and you just thought "oh there's the barrier" and it was just week after week" said Gauthier.

But, they're ready, and business owners on both sides of the river need the river to stay low.

"For the restaurant [in Radisson] there's no business until a couple months from now. But for the week we couldn't get anyone here it definitely slowed down and luckily when people heard we're getting more now" said Sobotka.

It's not just davenport, across the river in Moline, Milltown has also had to shut down because the river waters reached inside the store.

Cameron Cartee, Milltown owner said, "we had to shut down two different times because our flood took up the entire parking lot so we've been dealing with it for a long time now. It's nice to be back open but I know the river's going back up again so we'll see what we can do, it's a day by day thing."

He adds that he's "a little annoyed. Like I said, there's nothing we can do about it. If it decides to come up again we'll be ready, if it does stay down we'll be very lucky."

Business owners ask you to go the extra few steps and remember to eat and drink locally, especially considering many of them have lost customers for a few weeks.

The Mississippi is expected to crest once again within the next two weeks, and we will be keeping an eye on those river levels.