Business sandbagging in advance for rising river level

Just as the Mississippi River starts receding, it's likely to rise again anywhere from 18 to 20 feet. In a Facebook announcement, Davenport city officials say they are suspending street and riverfront cleaning plus sandbag collection.

Officials advise you keep flood protection in place or put it back up. Saturday evening, a Downtown Davenport business started sandbagging operations.

Tricia Collins owner of the Polished Hair Lounge located on 735 Federal Street has been in business for just over a year. She says since her landlord does not have a water deviation plan for her building. They have been flooded three times, but she couldn’t sit around and let the same thing happen. So Saturday afternoon, she reached out to the city to get sandbags. At this point, Collins says she’s ready for business to go back to normal.

“We went through about seven months of road construction out here as well. So we were finally on the upswing of things when it floods us out. As a new business just over a year, if we had to close again we would go out of business,” said Collins.

Collins says, unfortunately, the bills don’t stop even when they are displaced. The business has lost thousands of dollars and some of her employees have had to file for unemployment.

Collins knows she’s not the only business suffering. So she and her sisters are hosting a flood relief fundraiser on Sunday starting at 2 p.m. at Me & Billy in Davenport.

