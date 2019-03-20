Businesses around QCA celebrate the first day of spring

Spring is here and it won't be long before the flowers bloom and the grass turns green.

Golf is also in full swing at Hidden Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf. Friends Don Blough and Pat Triplett are ready to show off their skills.

“Truly my favorite part is all the fun I have with my buddies. It’s a very social game, you get to talk, and you get to have a beer afterward. It’s a fun game,” said Don Blough, an avid golfer.

The golf course that's open all year round gives the two friends a chance to catch up.

“That’s what it's all about playing golf and having fun,” said Pat Triplett, an avid golfer.

With spring finally here, it's not only a bonus for the friends but the company as well.

“We've been waiting for this, really, since January 4th or 5th. So it's nice to have that time off, but I think everyone's excited to kind of get back to doing activities outside like golf and running,” said Mike Martin, Hidden Hills Golf Course General Manager.

Everyone hopes the sun is here to stay.

“We haven't been used to this kind of weather in the last five, six years,” said Martin.

“I’m excited that especially this year that it's spring because it's been the longest winter that I can ever remember,” said Triplett.

As for Pat and Don, it means more play time.

“We're going to be playing a lot, we're retired. Yeah, so we don't have to work anymore,” said Blough.

“Now that I’m retired I get to play as often as I want and my wife lets me which is nice,” said Triplett.

Now the golf course says because the ground is wet, people can only walk and in a couple of weeks they can bring out the golf carts.

