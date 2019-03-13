Businesses, city of Davenport prepares for flooding; flood plan activated

Communities along the Mississippi River are preparing for rising flood waters this weekend.

MGN Image

As of late Wednesday night, the river was at just over 11 feet in the Quad Cities. It is expected to Crest Sunday at just over 18 feet, with flood stage for this part of the river being 15 feet.

“The river is coming,” Bobby Stansberry, owners of Mary’s on 2nd, said.

Currently, the river is in its banks but Stansberry knows it will be flowing towards downtown, which is why he is preparing.

"Better get our pumps and plastic now before things run out,” Stansberry said.

The city of Davenport said it is preparing for the flooding too and has activated its flood plan.

"It is never a good time to flood."

"We're currently getting our sandbags ready and getting our hescos ready which is where our sand barriers are,” Clay Merritt said.

The Mississippi is expected to crest on Sunday and with hundreds expected in downtown for the St. Patrick’s day celebration, the city says visitors can expect road closures, but the cleberations will go on.

"Just be patient as you go through the different detours downtown,” Merritt said.

Sandbags and Hesco Barriers will be installed throughout the area to keep the flood waters at bay.

"We have to be prepared because I'm too old to work hard,” Stansberry said.

The city will hold a staff briefing Thursday to finalize plans. A media briefing on the final plans will be held Friday.

