Businesses waiting for the cleanup process

Less than 24 hours since the Hesco barrier breach, businesses in Davenport are working together to get back on their feet. Another concern is the stability of the buildings, now surrounded by water.

“It's a tragedy, to say the least, I mean these buildings have been here a long time and they are beautiful,” said Andy Sederquist, Structural Engineer for Select Structural.

Historical buildings that have stood the test of time, now all sit underway once again.

As help is underway, many are remembering the chaos.

“Saw it burst and it looked like a tsunami,” said Sederquist.

Business owners like Megan Stopulos that have invested in the place are devastated.

“We knew it was possible for flooding, we have flood insurance for that reason, but we didn't expect those Hesco barriers to fail the way they did,” said Megan Stopulos, owner of the Half Nelson and Bootleg Hill Honey Meads.

As many of the businesses sit underwater, engineers like Andy Sederquist say this isn't the first time.

“These buildings have been through this before. 93 was higher flood waters than this. These buildings have been around most of them are pushing 100 years, if not more than 100 years old,” said Sederquist.

Sederquist says many of the brick and mortar can withstand the water but seeing damage will take a while to see.

“The thing that I would be most concerned about with these structures and anything in this area that is now flooded would be any issues with anything that's supported on soil,” said Sederquist.

As many wait for the water to go down, they say they are staying put.

“We are downtown and we are going to stay downtown. We’ve invested a lot of time, money, and energy. We are going to help everybody realize back up and get open again soon hopefully,” said Stopulos.

Many of these businesses say if there is really any good to take away from this.

That is the strength and support the community has shown them by coming by and asking how to help.

Mayor Frank Klipsch says the city is looking to get assistance from the government with the cleanup and repair.

