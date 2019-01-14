Busy weather week ahead could mean a lot more snow!

As we go through our Monday night into Tuesday morning there is a Winter Weather Advisory for freezing drizzle in effect for most of the QCA until 9 a.m. Along with freezing drizzle there could be a few light snowflakes and some fog, as well! In these situations getting rid of the cloud cover the next day can be tough so don’t count on much if any sunlight Tuesday, and with temps below freezing for much of the day we could see the advisory extended. Wednesday we’ll be in a break and it will be our best chance of the week to see some sunshine. Now, as Thursday comes along a quick moving system to our south could give us a wintry mix or all light snow. Accumulations might tally up to an inch or two at the most. Then we turn our attention to a more significant weather system for Friday into Saturday. Much like the system from this past weekend we could be dealing with a healthy amount of snow to plow and shovel. What looks to be different is that this next system will bring strong winds to blow and drift any snow we might get, and to also drive in very cold air across the QCA! We could see single digit temperatures Sunday and Monday morning and highs barely out of the single digits Sunday with a slight recovery on Monday. We’ll keep tracking this system with laser focus!