Busy week for sports betting in Iowa ahead of the Super Bowl

Iowans can now legally bet on the Super Bowl, placing bets on this Sunday's game between the Chiefs and 49ers. (KWQC)

Lawmakers legalized sports betting last August.

Leaders at the Casino Sports Books say this week has been busy. They have seen about a 10 percent increase in new customers.

"It's been real exciting. Ever since we had the sports book since September, we've been having a lot of people coming down trying their hand at betting. We anticipate the Super Bowl being another big event for us," Marty Maiers from Diamond Jo Casino said.

The Isle Casino in Waterloo says they are also seeing more people coming in to bet there or sign up to start betting this week at their William Hill Sports Book.