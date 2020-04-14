But, I thought we were done...

Well, there are two chances of snow in our near future. And, accumulation is likely with BOTH systems,,, especially the one passing by tonight. But, you can see that getting snow this late in the season isn't out of the question. Although we are past the average date of getting our last tenth of an inch of snow, you can see how late we've gotten a tenth of an inch or more, AND an inch or more. Dubuque and Burlington's snow season ended in 1966 and 1967 with more than just a nuisance snow. More than 3 inches in early May for Dubuque and more than 1 and a half inches in late April for Burlington. In the Quad Cities, where we average our last tenth of an inch of snow on the 28th of March, we've seen it as late as early May, and the last inch plus on the same day as Burlington. But, it's the Midwest, so be ready for anything,,, wait 5 minutes,,,however you want to day it, thinking we're done isn't necessarily going to finish snow season around these parts!