But it's a DRY heat!

After a Monday that brought highs near 80, we'll be warming to the mid 80s Tuesday. It's all part of the plan for this week which will eventually bring more heat and humidity, especially by Thursday and Friday! Before the brunt of the discomfort arrives we can take solace in the combo of warm air and low humidity for one more day on Tuesday. Here's why. Look at the temperature trends for the day. Highs will hit the mid 80s in the afternoon. But, look at the Dew Point. It will stay pretty consistent in the low 50s throughout the day. Now, when we talk dew points you need to know that the lower the number the nicer things feel. When the dew points hit the 60s it starts to feel muggy. When they're in the 70s it's downright tropical! But in the 40s and 50s they can be refreshing, especially when it's warm. Now, with dew points in the 50s Tuesday, the air will be fairly dry. And, that dry air will help your body cool more efficiently by evaporating your sweat with a little less effort. Since evaporation is a cooling process, the better it works the better you feel. Look at how the "feels like" temperatures will be a bit lower than the air temps in the afternoon. This is how dry air can make you feel cooler on a warm day. Enjoy it. Cause by Wednesday, and especially Thursday it's going to get a lot more swampy around here!