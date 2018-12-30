'Butt Crack Bandits' spotted outside Cedar Rapids

It seems the so-called "Butt Crack Bandits" aren't exclusive to Cedar Rapids.

Scott Rosekrans thinks he spotted the two thieves burglarizing his auto mechanic shop north of Robins on County Home Road, Christmas Eve. Rosekrans captured on security camera two men of similar dimension and trouser trouble as those that recently stole from a Cedar Rapids car wash.

The burglars drove a dark blue Toyota Tundra with tinted windows and a dented rear bumper. The vehicle's license plate numbers couldn't be seen in the security images.

Cedar Rapids Police said on Thursday they'd received reports of three to four of these kinds of burglaries at area car washes in about a week's time. Police were looking into whether how many of the thefts were connected to the two men. It was unclear if Rosekrans' theft was among the incidents.

The burglars gained notoriety after a theft at Westdale Car Wash, early Christmas morning. The two spent two hours there busting open coin safes and destroying the facility's change machine.

Security video showed the larger of the two men repeatedly readjusting his pants as they slipped down, exposing his bare posterior.

The co-owner of the car wash said the thieves didn't make off with much money but did do a substantial amount of damage to the property. Repair estimates totaled $20,000.

Those who recognize the two or have information about the thefts are instructed to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department.