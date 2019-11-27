Butterball offers up tips and help for those in need ahead of Thanksgiving

Americans will cook and carve some 46 million turkeys this Thanksgiving. Should things go horribly wrong in the kitchen, Butterball will once again be there for you with the turkey talk line.

Ever since 1981 Butterball has staffed a toll-free hotline to answer all your burning questions about preparing and cooking your Thanksgiving bird.

Here's a pro-tip: it takes one day for every four pounds of frozen turkey to thaw.

If yours is still frozen cold water baths (never hot water) can speed up the process.

Change the water every half hour.

If you have other questions the number to call is 1-800-BUTTERBALL. You can also text (844-877-3456).