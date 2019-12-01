Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House 19th Century Christmas

Today the public had the chance to learn the history of Christmas traditions in the 19th century.

The Butterworth Center and Deere-Wyman House held an open house.

There were a lot of fun activities for kids like, visit Santa, crafts, hot chocolate and more.

The property sits on 13 acres of land with 4 homes that total 50,000 square feet of historic space.

"My favorite part about 19th Century Christmas is we feature local youth musicians, so today we have chamber orchestra from the Moline High school, Singers from Rock Island we have students from Augustana, Blackhaw college..."

These musicians get a special invite to this ceremony. If you missed the event you can get a tour of the homes on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.