Buying recreational marijuana to be different for Illinoisans, Iowans

At the beginning of the New Year, people 21 and over will be able to buy recreational marijuana in Illinois.

Not only will Illinoisans be able to purchase it, but so will Iowans.

However, there are different rules about how much you will be able to purchase and where you’ll be able to take it depending on what state you’re from.

Nature’s Treatment in Milan said it’s been receiving several phone calls about the process.

It's only a medical dispensary right now, but it’s doing construction on its building to add a separate recreational dispensary.

“We’re getting all kinds of questions from a lot of people,” said Shannon Ballegeer, Nature’s Treatment Manager.

As long as you’re 21 and up and have a valid ID you will be able to purchase marijuana in Illinois no matter what state you’re from.

But the rules are different beyond that point.

Here is a list of frequently asked questions Nature’s Treatment said they receive:

How much marijuana can I buy at once?

Illinoisans will be able to buy up to 30 grams of marijuana and Iowans will be able to buy up to 15 grams.

Where can I smoke it?

You will be able to consume it in private residences in Illinois. You will not be able to smoke marijuana in public places in both Illinois and Iowa. However, some public places in Illinois are in the works of marketing this as a possibility once the law goes into effect.

Can I bring it back home?

You will only be able to bring the marijuana back home if you live in Illinois. Iowa residents cannot bring marijuana back across the border.

Can I purchase medical marijuana?

You will be able to purchase medical marijuana in Illinois. However, you will not be able to purchase it in Illinois as an Iowa resident.

Ballegeer told TV6 Nature’s Treatment is prepared to educate customers from day one.

“We’ll have a lot of education put up around the dispensary,” she said. “On the first day, we will hand out a lot of flyers on the laws and rules just to make sure that everyone understands what that includes. There won’t be any signatures or anything like that.”

Dispensaries like Nature's Treatment say it's up to users to know the law.

If Iowa residents bring marijuana back across the border they could get a $625 fine or even receive jail time.

If you still have questions about the process of purchasing recreational marijuana, Nature's Treatment said they can try to answer them for you during business hours.