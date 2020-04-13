Bystanders rush to help Hampton Police Chief after fatal crash

A hero who died in the line of duty is being remembered by his community, including those who did everything they could to help after a tragic accident.

Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Rock Island County on Saturday night.

He was responding to a call for service when he traveled off the road, for unknown reasons, and struck a tree.

Engle died after being transported to an area hospital.

As the beloved police chief is remembered, one of the many bystanders, a nurse-to-be, who helped him, wants his family, colleagues, and community to know he wasn’t alone before help arrived.

Eliza Bisbee, who lives nearby, said, "I was in my house and I heard a loud boom. I ran to the kitchen door and looked out the window and I saw a cloud of smoke and I saw a vehicle so I just ran."

Bisbee said she ran out her door barefoot and in a dress, rushing to the site of the crash.

When she approached Engle’s SUV, she had no idea who was inside, but she knew she needed to help quickly.

“I tried the doors but all of the doors were jammed,” she said.

Grabbing a log she found on the ground, Bisbee began to smash the windows in the SUV.

She explained bystanders were trying to help, and as some called 9-1-1, it appeared there may have been difficulty explaining the location.

As she continued having trouble trying to get the front windows to break, she heard a woman who had also rushed to help.

"I heard a woman yell that's my chief, that's my chief. I didn't understand what that meant. So I went around to the driver’s side back window and I smashed that one and I could see the uniform,” said Bisbee.

Bisbee, who not long ago moved to the area, knew they had to do everything they could to help someone who puts his life on the line every day to protect others.

A neighbor ran back to the crash site with a knife, which Bisbee said she was able to use to cut through the curtain airbag.

"I yelled for somebody to bring me a knife so I could cut the air curtain. I don't even remember what happened but I could finally get my arms in between the front seat. The area…in the safety glass. I could get my hands in there and I could feel he had a pulse," she said.

She said she grabbed Engle’s radio and began to plead for help. "I saw his radio on his shoulder and I just grabbed his radio and I just started yelling for help. I was like surely if it's on his radio they'll know where we're at," said Bisbee.

Bisbee explained they were letting Chief Engle know help was on the way and stayed by his side until first responders arrived.

"I just thanked him for his service," she said, “he had been here for his community and now his community was here to help him.”

"I didn't know him but I hope that this will bring some form of comfort to his family... his blood family... and his family in blue and the community. I hope it will bring some kind of comfort in knowing he wasn't alone,” she said.

Although Bisbee never had the opportunity to meet Engle, she said the outpouring support from local agencies and the community shows her that he was well-loved by all who knew him, and those he served.

“You guys lost a good one. But he's flying with the angels," she said.