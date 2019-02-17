'CALL ICE' fliers appear in Iowa City

Immigration and Hispanic support groups are decrying fliers discovered in Iowa City, Saturday evening, which encourage people to contact U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The fliers reading "KEEP IOWA NICE CALL ICE" were discovered posted to message kiosks across the downtown area according to an online post by Eastern Iowa Community Bond Project, a group that provides bail funds and legal support to immigrants in the justice system.

"If you see these, tear them down," read the group's post on social media. "Hate will not be tolerated in our community."

It wasn't initially clear if the fliers were the work of one person or a group. No organization or creator was listed on any of the papers. Each did include an 800 number to contact immigration authorities.

Representatives from Iowa City's chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens said the fliers would not undermine the group's message and efforts.

"Immigrants have worked very hard to keep Iowa Nice," said Jonathon Muñoz, LULAC Council 308 President. "Immigrants have helped revitalize small towns, contributed substantially to the local economy, and have created jobs across the State."

Iowa City isn't a stranger to controversial fliers and similar materials.

In November of 2017, "IT'S OKAY TO BE WHITE" stickers started showing up around campus at the University of Iowa.

A few months later, in January of 2018, fliers ended up on Iowa City lawns and in driveways saying "LOVE YOUR RACE." Each was attached to a newspaper from the National Alliance-- a white supremacy group based in West Virginia, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

