CASI announces the "incredibly difficult decision" to remain closed through August 3

Officials with the Center for Active Seniors, Inc. (CASI) have announced they will remain closed through August 3.

This comes following the "unexpected easing of restrictions" on senior centers and adult day services in Iowa.

"The CASI Management Team and agency Board of Directors have worked tirelessly to evaluate the current COVID-19 situation locally in the Quad Cities was well as our ability and comfort with reopening the facility," officials said in a release. "Knowing that a majority of our members and participants are over the age of 65 and thus high risk of infection, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to remain closed through August 3rd."

Officials say the extended closure will allow them to "further evaluate community spread following the gradual reopening" of the community. This will also allow them to offer the opportunity "to effectively prepare for a reopening that is both safe and healthy" for their members, staff, caregivers and guests.

"We know this decision will come as a disappointment to many, but please know it has been made with your health and well-being at the forefront," officials said. "We are anxious to return to some semblance of normal, but we also take that responsibility very seriously and would never do anything to jeopardize the health of those we serve."

If you or someone you know needs non-emergency assistance, please call 563-386-7477, leave a message and a member of the Senior Advocacy team will return your call as soon as possible.