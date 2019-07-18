CASI in Davenport collecting electric fans to keep seniors cool

The Center for Active Seniors is again collecting electric fans to help keep seniors cool.

The Center for Active Seniors is collecting electric fans to help keep seniors cool. (KWQC)

You can drop off donations of new fans at CASI on West Kimberly Road in Davenport. If you need a fan, you can also contact CASI to receive one.

Harvey Wiley, a senior advocate at CASI, told TV6 Thursday morning that the center had around 20 to 30 fans at the time, but that by the end of the day, all of those fans could be on.

"So we really ask the community to step up and give us some," Wiley said.

The center is also a cooling place Monday through Friday.