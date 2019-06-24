CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Firefighters rescue two boys from rushing water in Mo.

Monett fire fighters stepped in to help two boys trapped in a swift current Sunday afternoon.

Two boys in Missouri were rescued from swift water / Courtesy: Shaun Bennett

Monett Fire Captain John Vincent said the boys were walking along the creek when one of them slipped and fell in the water. That's when Captain Vincent says the other boy went to help, but also became trapped in the creek.

The firefighters were able to loop ropes around the boys and pull them out of the creek. No one was hurt.

Shaun Bennett, who caught the rescue on camera, tells KY3 that the firefighters had the situation under control from the beginning.

"They knew exactly what they were doing," Bennett said. "They are true heroes. They put their lives on the line for people they have never met. The firefighters in Monett are great guys."

