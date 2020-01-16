CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Great Dane bites man who broke into Oklahoma home

An Oklahoma family is still reeling after a strange man walked into their home. Lucky for them, a four-legged member of the family was on watch.

Tracey McCoy has never been more thankful for her dog, Dubai. The 122-pound Great Dane saved the day when a strange man walked right into their home in broad daylight.

Security video shows him walking in, even petting the dog, before walking further down the hallway.

McCoy says she heard some shuffling, came around the corner and came face-to-face with a man. She screamed, and moments later, Dubai jumped into action, doing an about-face and escorting the suspect out by the rear end with his teeth.

McCoy quickly secured the door and watched as the man ran away.

"The instant that I screamed, Dubai understood that that person was not welcome here," McCoy said.

McCoy later identified Robert Ward as the suspect. He faces a First Degree Burglary charge.