CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Texas woman rescued from home seconds before it collapsed during storm

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - A dramatic rescue was caught on camera Wednesday during the storms that battered Brownfield, Texas.

Ebonea Elmore was sheltering in place as her home was ripped apart from the high winds.

As the situation became more dangerous, she called 911 for help.

An officer later arrived and ran into the house. Moments later, the police dash cam video shows the officer carrying Elmore out on his back.

As they were running from the house, the roof detaches from the house and flies towards them.

The officer was able to get Elmore to safety and no one was injured. Elmore's home, however, was destroyed.

“It was terrifying. At the time you don’t really think about that. You're just like in survive or survival mode, I guess. So you’re just running and as soon as halfway I guess I look back because I heard a loud bang in the ceiling flew and almost hit us. And it was terrifying,” said Elmore.

After the storm, as she was sifting through the rubble, she found her pet cat.

Ebonea’s mother started a GoFundMe to help her daughter after losing everything.

Her mother says on the page, “My daughter lost her home, and everything she had today during a horrific storm that came thru. She was trapped inside, and by the grace of God, she and her kitten were rescued, but she is left with absolutely nothing. Any help either financially or just prayer is greatly appreciated.”

