CBD store in Davenport aims to ease pain and offer alternative to opioids

A first-of-its-kind alternative to opioids is making a name for itself in the Quad Cities and you don't need a prescription.

Mike Havenhill has been making regular trips to “Your CBD Store” on 2824 West Locust Street in Davenport for nearly five months now.

“It has just been a total difference for me,” said Havenhill, Your CBD Store, customer.

He discovered the store after his children told him about it. Back in 1999, he was involved in a work related injury that left him with chronic headaches.

“I’ve never been able to get rid of these headaches at all,” said Havenhill.

He's tried everything.

“Plugged with all kinds of medications, I had a nerve simulator, I’ve had nerves burned in the back of my neck,” said Havenhill.

Havenhill say nothing has worked until he started using CBD oils and creams.

“Don't get me wrong I still have bad days, that don't go away,” said Havenhill. “I am having more good days now than I’ve ever had,”

CBD or Cannabidiol is a compound found in cannabis and hemp plants. The hemp plant that's found in the CBD is organically grown at a farm in Colorado, and is then processed in Florida.

Rebecca Ramker is the Co-Owner of the Davenport store. She started the business after seeing CBD oils helping her daughter-in-law who suffers from seizures.

“So the word is getting out, so it's really helping people,” said Ramker.

Ramker says they offer CBD oils, edibles, creams, treats for pets, and much more. Their main goal is to offer natural alternatives to those suffering.

“It's a natural way of helping with all the pain, all the different issues instead of being on the opioids or you know all the other prescription drugs,” said Ramker.

As more people are learning about CBD. Ramker says she wants people to know it’s safe.

“CBD is, it comes from a hemp plant that has a whole bunch of CBD with a little THC,” said Ramker. “Most of our stuff is completely zero percent THC,”

The products are meant to give people a body high as opposed to getting the head high you would from marijuana. For Havenhill, his pain journey has been a long one, but now CBD oil is giving him his life back.

“This is the one, I’m telling you, this is the one,” said Havenhill.

According to the CDC, 47-thousand people in 2017 died over Opioid overdoes. That’s more than any year on record. Ramker says her goal is to show people medicine is not the only answer.

The store says its average customer is over age 50, but they're also seeing some younger people coming in.

They now have 5 stores open in Illinois and Iowa. Products range anywhere from $10-$300. The stores are located at North Park Mall, South Park Mall, 264 Scott Court, Iowa City, 2824 West Locust Street, Davenport, and 5466 Blairs Forest Way Northeast, Cedar Rapids. The Cedar Rapids store is set to open January 14th.

Store hours are Monday- Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more call, 563-528-5640.

