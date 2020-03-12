CBS News shuts down headquarters after two employees get coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News says it has shut down its New York headquarters for two days after two of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Employees will work at home or in satellite offices until the New York offices are cleaned and disinfected. CBS has two separate buildings in New York, across 57th Street from one another.

The Associated Press also announced it will permit employees to work at home if they are able, staggering the temporary new policy across its 250 worldwide offices.

NBC News says it will let some employees who work out of its New York offices to work remotely as well.

