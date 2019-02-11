CDC: 101 confirmed cases of measles in 10 states, including Illinois

There have been more confirmed cases of measles in the U.S.

According to new numbers released by the CDC Monday, there are now 101 confirmed cases in 10 states this year.

Last month, a public health emergency was declared in Washington State, where there are 55 confirmed cases of the highly contagious viral disease.

The CDC says the majority of the patients were not vaccinated.

Symptoms include high fever, cough, red eyes and a bluish-white rash on the inner lining of the cheek. This is followed by a rash that spreads over the body.

If left untreated, a potentially deadly inflammation of the brain could develop.

The ten states are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington State.

The Washington State Public Health Department says nearly 3,000 people got the vaccine this January, compared to about 530 people from last January.

According to the CDC, measles is often brought into the country by unvaccinated people who become infected in other countries.