CDC confirms 116 cases of mysterious polio-like illness

The CDC has announced that there are more cases being reported on the mysterious polio-like virus that has over a hundred people sick.

There are now 116 confirmed cases of the illness. There are 7 confirmed cases in Illinois and 2 cases confirmed in Iowa.

According to the CDC, Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) is a rare but serious condition. The illness affects the nervous system, and more specifically, the area of the spinal cord called gray matter, which causes many muscles throughout the body to become weak.

There is no known cure at this time.

The CDC has not confirmed any deaths at this time.

CDC experts say, more than 90% of patients with a confirmed case of AFM had a mild respiratory illness or fever consistent with a viral infection prior to developing AFM.

There were only 33 confirmed cases in 2017.

For a comprehensive list of symptoms, and statistics please visit the CDC's website at:

CDC Information on AFM

