CDC continues to urge consumers to avoid romaine lettuce

The CDC continues to remind Americans to not eat romaine lettuce amid an E. coli outbreak that has sickened dozens.

The newly released statement comes after the head of the FDA, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, announced the lettuce most likely came from California due to growing and harvesting patterns.

Dr. Gottlieb also says officials are working to supply the market with lettuce that will soon be harvested from different regions.

But in the meantime, officials are still urging consumers to throw away all romaine lettuce and to clean the area where the lettuce was stored.

32 people in 11 states have become ill and 13 had to be hospitalized. Two of those are from the state of Illinois.

No deaths have been reported.

