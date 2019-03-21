CDC: drug overdose deaths involving fentanyl began increasing in 2013

Some troubling new statistics about America's drug epidemic.

A new government study reveals the number of deaths involving fentanyl increased 11 fold between 2011 and 2016.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that's up to 100 times more potent than morphine.

The largest rise in fentanyl-related deaths were among teens, young adults and African Americans.

Death rates spiked the most along the East Coast and upper Midwest.

The number of drug overdose deaths involving fentanyl increased from 1,663 in 2011 to 18,335 in 2016.

Read the full report from the CDC below.