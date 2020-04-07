CDC guidance on homemade face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending Americans wear face coverings in public places, including grocery stores, where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

The U.S. Surgeon General and the CDC offered guidance on making masks from household items.

If you don't have a sewing machine, you can use a scarf, bandanna, or t-shirt and make your own.

The goal is to include multiple layers by folding the fabric, with a minimum recommended four layers.

The mask should fit snugly on your face. You can secure it with ties, ear loops, or even rubber bands. It's also important to routinely wash your mask, especially if it becomes damp.

Using a homemade mask is not perfect and does not mean you should stop taking other precautions. The CDC continues to emphasize social distancing, including the six foot rule, to slow the spread of the virus.

Click here for step-by-step directions from the CDC.

The CDC encourages the public to reserve surgical masks and N-95 masks for healthcare workers and other medical first-responders.