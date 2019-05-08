CDC identifies those most likely to take prescription drugs

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control looked at survey data from 2015 and 2016.

It showed nearly half (46%) of Americans had used prescription drugs in the past month.

The most commonly used drugs were asthma and ADHD medications for kids and teens, antidepressants for young adults and cholesterol-lowering drugs for seniors.

Females, the elderly and white people were the most likely to take prescription drugs.

Prescription drug use decreased among the US population from 48% in 2007-2008 to 46% in 2015-2016.