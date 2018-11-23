CDC issues recall on ready-to-eat Vietnamese pork products

A listeria outbreak in several states is linked to Vietnamese ready-to-eat pork products.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Long Phung products in Houston is recalling food items that were shipped nationwide.

Four people have been hospitalized after eating anchovy-marinated pork patty rolls.

Listeria is especially dangerous for anyone over the age of 65, pregnant or with a weakened immune system.

In some cases, the first signs of infection are gastrointestinal upsets.

Typical symptoms that follow include headache, stiff neck, fever, muscle pain, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

The CDC says throw the products away and sanitize any shelf or drawer where the pork was stored.

You can find more details on the CDC's website.