CDC recommends getting flu shot by the end of October

it may still be summer but it's already time to think about your flu shot.

The Center for Disease Control recommends getting the vaccine by the end of October because it takes about two weeks for the body to build up immunity.(NBC)

This year's vaccine will protect against three common strains of flu and will be available in a shot and nasal spray.

Experts say everyone six months and older should get a flu shot especially kids under 5, pregnant women and senior citizens.