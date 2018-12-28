CDC reports a national uptick in the number of flu cases

The CDC says it is seeing an uptick in the number of flu cases across the country.

The agency released its flu activity report Friday. You can read that report at this link.

As of last Saturday, nine states have high flu activity.

That's nearly five times the number of states that reported the same a week earlier.

Since the beginning of October, the H1N1 virus has been behind most of the cases in the U.S.

Health officials note the exception is the southeast where the H3 virus has become predominant.

The CDC says the good news is all of the viruses they've tested appear to be susceptible to vaccines and treatment.