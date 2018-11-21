CDC says Americans sit too much and don't exercise enough

It's not necessarily a new flash, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reiterating that Americans sit too much and don't exercise enough. And that's bad news for their health and lifespan.

A new study from the CDC surveyed nearly 6,000 American adults and found one in four sits for more than eight hours a day. And four in 10 do not exercise to either a vigorous or even moderate degree each week.

Add to that, one in every 10 reports both behaviors.

The study authors say evidence suggests the risk of early death is particularly elevated for those people.

The data follows a 2017 study that found no matter how much you exercise, sitting for excessively long periods of time is a risk factor for early death from any cause.

In case you were wondering, the healthiest group in the CDC study is also the smallest.

Nearly 3% of the adults in the surveys said they sit for less than four hours per day and are sufficiently active.