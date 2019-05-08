CDC sheds light on pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S.

A new CDC report is shedding light on the rate of pregnancy-related deaths in the country.

Roughly 700 women die every year from pregnancy-related causes and it can happen before, during an up to a year following the birth.

Overall, heart disease and stroke caused nearly a third of the deaths, followed by infections and severe bleeding.

Experts say 60% of the deaths could have been prevented with proper access to care, timely diagnoses and knowledge of warning signs among patients and doctors.

African-American and Native American women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related issues compared to white women.