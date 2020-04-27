CEO stepping down at UnityPoint Health; interim leader announced

Officials with UnityPoint Health have announced a transition in leadership. The CEO is stepping down and a "seasoned healthcare veteran" will serve as the interim leader.

"After more than 20 years of dedicated service to UnityPoint Health, Kevin Vermeer has chosen to step down as President and CEO to pursue other opportunities effective April 30, 2020," officials announced in a release. "As UnityPoint Health continues to confront the COVID-19 crisis, the organization remains dedicated to serving our patients and community. Sue Thompson, MS, BSN, Senior Vice President of Integration and Optimization and CEO of UnityPoint Accountable Care, has accepted the UnityPoint Health Board of Directors’ request to serve as interim CEO as a national search is conducted for a permanent replacement."

According to officials, Vermeer accomplished a "great deal in various regional and system leadership roles, including as CFO in the Waterloo and Quad Cities regions and as CFO and then Chief Strategy Officer of the System, before assuming the role of CEO more than four years ago."

“We greatly appreciate Kevin’s leadership and service over the past 20+ years,” said Randy Easton, chairman of the UnityPoint Health Board of Directors. “Continued strong, innovative leadership is critical now more than ever before and we are fortunate to have Sue Thompson taking the helm during this time of transition. She is well-prepared to effectively and compassionately steer our system through this time. With deep knowledge of our local communities and as a leader in protecting rural healthcare, she will serve our patients, physicians and staff well as we move forward.”

Officials say in addition to Thompson's "many years of experience as a bedside nurse" she brings more than 30 years of leadership experience to UnityPoint Health.

“UnityPoint Health’s top priority has always been—and continues to be—providing high-quality care to our patients and communities,” said Thompson. “That commitment is unwavering in this extraordinary moment. I'm proud to work alongside such a dedicated team of healthcare providers and staff across the Midwest. Together we are committed to serving our patients and keeping our communities healthy."

The UnityPoint Board of Directors will launch an extensive national search for a permanent CEO over the coming months.