CINCH World's Toughest Rodeo back in Moline

CINCH World's Toughest Rodeo is back in Moline celebrating their 40th year. It is much more than just an 8-second ride this year. They are bringing the Ol' West to the Quad cities and serving up rodeo action like never before, including a blast from the past.

A few of things you can look forward to...

•Sonny the bull. This particular guy is a nice bull. If you head down early for the pre-show, the kids will even have the opportunity to sit on him and take a picture.

•Meet Whiplash the 8-pound Cowboy Monkey and his trusty sidekick Boogie, a border collie. They will be herding sheep around the arena!

•Dusti Crain, a featured trick rider, and her horse Dash will be performing throughout the arena.

•John Harrison, the rodeo clown, will be the main announcer throughout the night. Sometimes, you’ll see him in the clown’s barrel as gets kicked around by the bull!

Along with that, Roger Mooney, National Finals Rodeo Announcer, will headline the show.

On Saturday, one of Iowa’s own, Wade Sundell, and the 2018 World Champion Saddle Bronc Rider will compete alongside several other world champions.

New this year, top Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association cowboys will feature bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and of course, bull riding. Twelve contestants compete for the top spot. Also, cowgirls and their own animal athletes compete in women's barrel racing.

If you make it out there early, you'll have the chance to meet and greet with the cowboys, cowgirls and specialty entertainers, get autographs and have special photo ops!

The event runs Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 P.M. with the pre-show beginning at 6:00 P.M. Tickets begin at $20, kids are half price on Friday and you can pick up free kids tickets at Theisen’s.

