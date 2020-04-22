COALITION: Health recommendations continue for outdoor activities

The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition said Wednesday it recognizes the inclination of people to get outside more as the weather warms up, but is reminding the community that social distancing needs to stay in place.

Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island Public Health Department, talked about recommendations on Wednesday.

“Warm weather is here and it might feel like you can put COVID-19 craziness out of your mind for a while by exercising or enjoying time outdoors and that is a great way to relieve stress and help promote well-being,” she said. “However, our public health recommendations don’t end as we walk outdoors.”

Ludwig gave some reminders to prepare before you go for an outdoor excursion:

• Check to see if the park you are wanting to visit is still open as many may be closed or only open for day-use.

• Look for outdoor spaces where it’s easy to keep your distance.

• Continue to practice social distancing by staying six feet apart.

• Think about facilities you may need while out and about like bathrooms as many will be closed at parks.

• Stick with members of your household or go solo.

• Do not go into crowded areas

• Do not encourage group activities.

“The virus is still spreading,” said Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, who also spoke Wednesday at the coalition’s regular press briefing. “It’s still infecting people. And it’s still taking the lives of our friends and family members.

“Asking you to continue to stay home may sound like a big imposition but it’s necessary because it’s saving lives.”

Rivers talked more about the recommendation that people should not gather in groups larger than 10.

He urged people to think about who makes up those groups that gather together.

“Individuals from different households may have varying levels of exposure to COVID-19 depending on how they’re implementing the recommendations from public health including social distancing,” Rivers said.

“Remember that when you are interacting with each other, you are increasing your risk to COVID-19.”

In the press briefing, TV6 asked, once again, about any clusters identified in the area contributing to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Neither public health department released such information.