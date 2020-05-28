COVID-19 deaths hit 500 in Iowa Thursday

Governor Kim Reynolds (R-IA) said Thursday that COVID-19 will have a multibillion-dollar impact on Iowa's agriculture industry. She said a back-up of 600,000 pigs is one example of that, which is devastating to farmers.

"They're the foundation of our economy and when they're hurting, we're hurting," she said.

Pork producers will likely have to start euthanizing their animals. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said it's always the last resort and there is a new proper disposal funding program in place now to support those farmers.

"To be forced into this action is something no one wants to do," Naig said.

The governor said she's reached out on the federal level for more assistance for Iowa farmers. Meantime, farmers will be able to receive payments from the CARES Act and the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC).

Reynolds has also allocated additional CARES funding to sustain and grow the "Pass the Pork" program.

Meantime, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 500 total COVID-19 deaths in the state Thursday morning, with an additional 13 in 24 hours.

There were 266 new cases reported, totaling 18,522.

So far, 142,330 Iowans have been tested with 3,190 tests completed Wednesday.

A total of 10,176 people in Iowa have recovered from the virus.

Here's the breakdown of cases by county in the Iowa QCA:

• Scott, 348 confirmed cases (5,969 tested); 10 deaths; 289 recovered.

• Muscatine, 549 confirmed cases (2,925 tested); 41 deaths; 383 recovered.

• Louisa, 336 confirmed cases (1,042 tested); 10 deaths; 238 recovered.

• Des Moines, 58confirmed cases (876 tested); one death; 36 recovered.

• Henry, 67 confirmed cases (672 tested); one death; 49 recovered.

• Lee, 24 confirmed cases (603 tested); no deaths; 18 recovered.

• Jackson, 11 confirmed cases (509 tested); no deaths; eight recovered.

• Clinton, 60 confirmed cases (1,442 tested); one death; 57 recovered.

• Cedar, 46 confirmed cases (809 tested); one death; 40 recovered.

A moratorium on evictions and foreclosures in Iowa was lifted at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, May 27.

To provide continued relief for families who may be struggling financially due to the pandemic, Reynolds will be allocating funding through the state’s allocation of the federal CARES Act funds for the creation of a COVID-19 eviction and foreclosure prevention program.

The program will be administered by the Iowa Finance Authority. The program will apply to residential evictions and foreclosures and will be available to eligible Iowans who have experienced a documented loss of income due to COVID-19 and are unable to pay rent or a mortgage payment.

The state will see more businesses reopening on Monday, June 1. Many will be limited to 50-percent capacity.

"The proclamation also permits the reopening on June 1 of additional establishments, including outdoor performance venues, casinos, bowling alleys, amusement parks, skating rinks, skate parks, outdoor playgrounds," the proclamation reads. "The proclamation again permits social, community, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people if public health measures are implemented, including limiting attendance to 50% of the venue capacity and maintaining six feet of distance between those attending. This also allows practices, games, and competitions for youth and adult baseball, softball, and individual sports such as running, biking, swimming, tennis, and golf to resume with appropriate public health measures in place."