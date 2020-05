COVID-19 deaths hit 500 in Iowa Thursday

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 500 total COVID-19 deaths in the state Thursday morning, with an additional 13 in 24 hours.

There were 266 new cases reported, totaling 18,522.

So far, 142,330 Iowans have been tested with 3,190 tests completed Wednesday.

A total of 10,176 people in Iowa have recovered from the virus.

• Scott, 348 confirmed cases (5,969 tested); 10 deaths; 289 recovered.

• Muscatine, 549 confirmed cases (2,925 tested); 41 deaths; 383 recovered.

• Louisa, 336 confirmed cases (1,042 tested); 10 deaths; 238 recovered.

• Des Moines, 58confirmed cases (876 tested); one death; 36 recovered.

• Henry, 67 confirmed cases (672 tested); one death; 49 recovered.

• Lee, 24 confirmed cases (603 tested); no deaths; 18 recovered.

• Jackson, 11 confirmed cases (509 tested); no deaths; eight recovered.

• Clinton, 60 confirmed cases (1,442 tested); one death; 57 recovered.

• Cedar, 46 confirmed cases (809 tested); one death; 40 recovered.