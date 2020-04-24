COVID-19 having little impact on commercial construction industry

COVID-19 is having little impact on the commercial construction industry.

On the corner of River Drive in Davenport, work is underway to get the new YMCA building going. Echoes of hard work are heard inside the building.

Creighton Stifel, Field Manager overseeing the project walks through the 75,000 square foot building to make sure workers need everything they need. His goal is to be finished by the end of this year.

"On an average day, we have between 50 and 60 guys spread out between basement, three floors, and the roof," he said.

At a time when COVID-19 is impacting several industries. Jim Russell, president of Russell Construction says thankfully, they are seeing the opposite.

"We have projects in Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri right now. They are all in motion and functional. We are having very little impact from this current COVID event," he said.

As schools are also out. They are able to start projects that typically would have to wait.

"Both public and private schools, since there are no students in place, we are actually able to accelerate some of our work and get more work done right now," Russell said.

Protective measures like hand washing stations are in place for crews to use. A reminder to keep safe, so they can continue to provide for their families.

"More guys are concerned about staying working than getting sick. That seems to be a bigger concern," Stifel said.

Russell says the company likely won't start to see an impact until later because a majority of their projects were financed and planned a year ago.